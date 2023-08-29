Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.47 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.