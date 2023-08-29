Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 8,030 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of META stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,082,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,872,969. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $764.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.