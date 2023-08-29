Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 758,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 472,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 7,134,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

