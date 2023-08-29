Chainbing (CBG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,863.11

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $324.10 million and approximately $1,863.11 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

