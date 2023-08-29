Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRL opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

