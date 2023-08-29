Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $551,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 403,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

