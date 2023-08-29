Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,445 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Equinix worth $699,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $787.02. The stock had a trading volume of 108,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,067. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

