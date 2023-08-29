Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of TJX Companies worth $506,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.