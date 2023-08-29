Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of General Mills worth $627,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. 742,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,063. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

