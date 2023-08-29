Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,791. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

