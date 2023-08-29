Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 397,519 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Allstate worth $612,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 325,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,056. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.