Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $18.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.16. 1,011,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,104. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.91 and its 200 day moving average is $364.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $450.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

