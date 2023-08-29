CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,762 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $196,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.74. 582,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
