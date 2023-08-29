Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

C stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 8,416,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

