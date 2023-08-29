Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

Clearfield Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

