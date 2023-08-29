Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 660 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,791. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.