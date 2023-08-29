CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys $33,400.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,540.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 1,779,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,252. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

