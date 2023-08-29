CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys $33,400.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,540.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CommScope Stock Performance
CommScope stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 1,779,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,252. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
