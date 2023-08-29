Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $281.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.