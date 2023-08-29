Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

XOM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $439.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

