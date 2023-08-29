Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,236 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,686 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

