Core Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 251.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 54,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.