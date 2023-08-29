Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Core Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 910,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,172. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

