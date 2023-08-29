Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,158,000 after buying an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,054 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

