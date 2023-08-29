Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 545,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

PCK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

