Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 86,796 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,796 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $437.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

