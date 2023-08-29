Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 1,363,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.32%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.