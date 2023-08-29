Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 350,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

