Cormark Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morningstar downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$133.96.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$122.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

