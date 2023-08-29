Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.03 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $7,318.40 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

