Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins set a C$14.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$10.84 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.62.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

