Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

