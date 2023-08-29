Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,200.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $18.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.19.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.