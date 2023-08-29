Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,200.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $18.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

