Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 37,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 630,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 579,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 270,685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,620,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

