Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Head to Head Survey

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDC Energy and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17 Denbury 1 5 2 0 2.13

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $96.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDC Energy and Denbury’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $4.68 billion 1.37 $1.78 billion $20.01 3.69 Denbury $1.71 billion 2.68 $480.16 million $8.96 10.08

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 43.85% 28.47% 14.49% Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10%

Summary

PDC Energy beats Denbury on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy



PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Denbury



Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

