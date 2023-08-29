DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,445 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,063 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

