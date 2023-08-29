Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.7 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

