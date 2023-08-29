Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 668,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 593% from the previous session’s volume of 96,491 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $47.18.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

