Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.79. 25,214,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 49,716,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

