Discovery Value Fund Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803,232 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,547 shares of company stock worth $562,243. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,584. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.