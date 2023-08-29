DNB Markets Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

HNNMY stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

