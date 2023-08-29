Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Domo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Domo

Shares of DOMO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Domo has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

