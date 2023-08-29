Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 2.2%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.27. 18,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 90,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%. The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

