Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DORE stock opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £156.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.90. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 84.25 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.29.

In other news, insider Hugh W. M. Little bought 54,045 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($62,676.67). In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 54,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,721.40 ($62,676.67). Also, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,723.18). 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

