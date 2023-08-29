Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.3 days.

Dufry Trading Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS DFRYF traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

