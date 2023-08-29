Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.3 days.
Dufry Trading Down 7.5 %
OTCMKTS DFRYF traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.
Dufry Company Profile
