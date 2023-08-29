East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

