Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
EATBF remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About Eat & Beyond Global
