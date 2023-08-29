ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,531,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 4,860,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
