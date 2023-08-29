ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,531,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 4,860,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

ECNCF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,964. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

