Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 48,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,211. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

