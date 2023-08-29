Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 399,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.17. 324,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,745. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.47. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

