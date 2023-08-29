Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 3,380 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,623. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

